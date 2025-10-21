Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN Stock Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $437,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

