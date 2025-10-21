TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 54,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,249,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $14,964,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,934.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,805.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,786.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00.
White Mountains Insurance Group Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
