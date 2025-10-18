Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -134.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $148.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

