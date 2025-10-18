Short Interest in Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Decreases By 80.7%

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agri Bank China Price Performance

Shares of ACGBY opened at $18.19 on Friday. Agri Bank China has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Agri Bank China had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

