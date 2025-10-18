Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $817.88

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $817.8750.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $578.05 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,002.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $574.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,151,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,366,000 after purchasing an additional 390,374 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

