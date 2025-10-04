Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.