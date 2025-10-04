Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

