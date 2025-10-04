Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV Shares Purchased by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 9.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AVUV opened at $100.66 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

