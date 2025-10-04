American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF $MID Position Lessened by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF accounts for 2.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Impact Investors Inc owned approximately 3.32% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

MID opened at $66.74 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04.

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

