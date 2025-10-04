Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

