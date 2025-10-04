Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $10.21 Million in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Graham by 333.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 68.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 216.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Graham has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,161.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $988.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $770.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

