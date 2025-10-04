Barrett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

