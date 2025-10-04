Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $735,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 53,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 208,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 132,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

