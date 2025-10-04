iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT Shares Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 2.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10,895.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $73.56 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

