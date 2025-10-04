Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 88.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Astronics by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 16,616.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Astronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

