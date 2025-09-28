XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

