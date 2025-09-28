BayBridge Capital Group LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,587.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $238.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.56 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.