RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,091.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 911,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,744 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 764.2% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,934.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 45,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,871.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VDE stock opened at $129.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.