XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $679,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VOE opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

