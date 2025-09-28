Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

LYV stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

