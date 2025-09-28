Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.33 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

