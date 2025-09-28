Stone Summit Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Stone Summit Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,331 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,525,000 after buying an additional 99,438 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,660,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

