Icahn Enterprises L.P. $IEP Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 40,056.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 71.4% during the first quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 164.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IEP stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IEP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Icahn Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IEP

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.