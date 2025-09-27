ORG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Nutanix $NTNX

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nutanix by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $77.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.59. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

