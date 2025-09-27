Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $711,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.94 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

