The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $802.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $747.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.