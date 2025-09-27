Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $369,205,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $594.50 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $600.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

