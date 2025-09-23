Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTV opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $186.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.02.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

