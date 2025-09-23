GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

