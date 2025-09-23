Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,362,232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

