Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

