Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

PLTR opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.79, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

