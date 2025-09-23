Analyzing Harris & Harris Group (NASDAQ:TURN) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and Harris & Harris Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72 Harris & Harris Group $190,000.00 261.84 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than Harris & Harris Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harris & Harris Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chiyoda and Harris & Harris Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 6.83% 127.16% 6.60% Harris & Harris Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Harris & Harris Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chiyoda beats Harris & Harris Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Harris & Harris Group

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds. It invests in exchange-traded equity securities, non exchange-traded equity securities, cash and cash equivalents and assets of the adviser that are primarily receivables and prepaid expenses. The firm conducts in-house research to make investments. The firm was formerly known as Harris & Harris Group, Inc. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

