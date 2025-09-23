Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,815,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

