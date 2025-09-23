Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.4750.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URG. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Ur Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,100. Ur Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $611.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 198,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $266,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,198.50. This represents a 37.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ur Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Ur Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 202,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ur Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

