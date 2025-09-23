GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,403 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

