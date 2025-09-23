Teladoc Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 52,865 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 172% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,422 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,183 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 907,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 604,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

