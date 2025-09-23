iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 393.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

