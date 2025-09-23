Martin Capital Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of AMD opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

