Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

