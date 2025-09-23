iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
