Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

