Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 205,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,108,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

