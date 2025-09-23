MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $753.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $753.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $699.15 and a 200-day moving average of $625.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

