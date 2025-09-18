Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Up 28.2% in August

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 96,700 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $23.92.
About Arch Capital Group
