Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 899,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Research cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Appian Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. Appian has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 202.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $143,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth $1,671,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Appian by 456.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

