Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.54 ($20.64) and last traded at €17.78 ($20.92). 1,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.78 ($22.09).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.