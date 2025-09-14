Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

