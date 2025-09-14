Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
