Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Head to Head Analysis

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Temenos and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intellicheck 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Temenos.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Temenos has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck -3.37% -1.59% -1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Temenos and Intellicheck”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos $1.00 billion 6.82 $134.68 million N/A N/A Intellicheck $20.66 million 5.46 -$1.98 million ($0.04) -140.75

Temenos has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

