Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $100.87 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.76.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.